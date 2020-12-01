Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

