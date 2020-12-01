Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

