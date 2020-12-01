Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,100 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of TripAdvisor worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,044 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,456 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,321 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TripAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

