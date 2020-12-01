Aperio Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,806 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,097,347 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 382,878 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $5,882,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $8,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 119.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

