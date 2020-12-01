World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,292 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 338,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

