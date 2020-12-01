First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 20,067 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in First Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

FBNC opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $898.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

