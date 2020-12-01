B Lynne Parshall Sells 3,590 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $179,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,252.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

