Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 284 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

