BlackRock Inc. Has $160.01 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.55% of CarGurus worth $160,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,246 shares of company stock worth $11,965,194. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.