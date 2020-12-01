Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.76% of Avanos Medical worth $170,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after buying an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 76.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after buying an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

