Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $30,124,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 346,336 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 832,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 199,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRI opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,780,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,620 shares of company stock worth $5,340,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

