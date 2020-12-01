Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -73.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,470.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $129,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,476.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,631,528. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.