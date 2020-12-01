F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,078 shares of company stock worth $1,982,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

FFIV stock opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

