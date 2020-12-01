Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 95.8% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Celestica by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.02.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.