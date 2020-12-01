Swiss National Bank Has $4.26 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of First Hawaiian worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHB opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

