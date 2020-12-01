Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after buying an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE PFS opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

