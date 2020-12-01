Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 278.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,826,355 shares of company stock worth $142,836,243 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

