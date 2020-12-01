Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth $195,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE stock opened at $255.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.11. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $322.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $729,042.96. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,560,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,487 shares of company stock worth $56,451,492. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.03.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

