Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Under Armour worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 2,332,514 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,680,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,555,552 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $10,375,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 895,059 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of UA stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

