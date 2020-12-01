LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.