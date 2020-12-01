Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 62,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 247,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.