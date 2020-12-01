Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vectrus worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 272.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vectrus in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $554.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.