Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 31.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

