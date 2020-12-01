Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Visteon by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $127.89.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

