Aperio Group LLC Sells 14,323 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.11.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

