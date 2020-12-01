Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,235 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 32.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -268.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

