Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.07 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,618.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

