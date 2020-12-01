Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

