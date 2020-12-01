Sei Investments Co. Has $1.93 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 252.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 98.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE FAF opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

