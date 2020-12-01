BlackRock Inc. Sells 727,038 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034,759 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 727,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.98% of TripAdvisor worth $157,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

