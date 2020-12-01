BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,412,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.50% of Myriad Genetics worth $161,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.