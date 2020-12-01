BlackRock Inc. Has $161.89 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $161,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 112,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

