Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.11% of Simulations Plus worth $162,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In other news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $3,910,622 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.