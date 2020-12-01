BlackRock Inc. Has $163.11 Million Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,176,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $163,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $194.89.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.