BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,741,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.07% of WPX Energy worth $166,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after buying an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPX opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

