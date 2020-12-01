BlackRock Inc. Has $167.75 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.15% of Avis Budget Group worth $167,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 463,900 shares of company stock worth $16,010,204. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

