ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,220,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.62% of ChampionX worth $169,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $34,932,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of CHX opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.30. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

