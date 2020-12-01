BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of 1Life Healthcare worth $170,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,697,953.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

