Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,168 shares of company stock worth $14,516,369 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

