American International Group Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,346,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,157,000 after buying an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,236,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 363,311 shares of company stock valued at $87,989,951. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

