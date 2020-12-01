Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 156.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,980.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,891.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,829.38. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

