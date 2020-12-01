Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cable One were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,834 shares of company stock worth $5,389,101 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,980.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,891.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,829.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

