Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of NIC worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 83.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in NIC by 18.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,217 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 969,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in NIC by 18.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 428,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGOV opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

