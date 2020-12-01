Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders sold 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

