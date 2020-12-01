Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

