First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 33.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.