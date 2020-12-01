Raymond James & Associates Purchases 42,085 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 174.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,331,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock worth $10,435,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

