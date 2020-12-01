Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 658.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $6,941,000.

NYSE SPCE opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have commented on SPCE. UBS Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

