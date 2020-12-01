Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of SWBI opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.05 million, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

