California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INT stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,515 shares of company stock valued at $835,700 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

